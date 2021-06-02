DAN Gartman
Dungeons & Dragons Party

Every weekend we get together with friends and play tabletop rpg's. Today I want to share with you an illustration of our D&D Party. There are:
Fish Barbarian, Elf Bard, Silva Cleric, Gnome Rogue (dead), Dwarf Monk

