Tiffanie F

Creative Brand Logo - The Twisted Pretzel

Tiffanie F
Tiffanie F
  • Save
Creative Brand Logo - The Twisted Pretzel
Download color palette

This design was made for an empale company I made up, The Twisted Pretzel a shop that sells soft pretzels, I started this by curving the letters up and then I added a shadow to make it stand out, then I added the loop to continue the shape with the words, and then I added a cursive “the” so it would go with the curve of the loop, and to keep the design fun.

Tiffanie F
Tiffanie F

More by Tiffanie F

View profile
    • Like