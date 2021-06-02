Will Sales

Primata

Primata
Esculpindo a peça Primata em argila terracota e tinta acrílica. O acabamento será em verniz fosco.

Características: A: 28.00 cm x L: 28.00 cm x C: 25.00 cm Peso: 690 g

Projeto no Behance: https://bit.ly/3fHesef

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
