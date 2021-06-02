Muhammad Tommy Prasetyo

Redesign RESTOL APPS

Muhammad Tommy Prasetyo
Muhammad Tommy Prasetyo
  • Save
Redesign RESTOL APPS
Download color palette

Hi everyone! This is my Highway Application to find the information you need on the rest area.

If you have feedback, please let me know in the comment section below.
Any feedback is really helpful for me to learn UI Design. Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Muhammad Tommy Prasetyo
Muhammad Tommy Prasetyo

More by Muhammad Tommy Prasetyo

View profile
    • Like