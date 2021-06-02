Parkhi Malhotra

Student Dashboard Interface Home

Parkhi Malhotra
Parkhi Malhotra
  • Save
Student Dashboard Interface Home
Download color palette

A Student Dashboard Interface Design.
dashboard: 1200 px (10") w × 800 px (7") h

This is a common task that I chose for different sizes of screens. It is a dashboard design for a student interface.

Your feedback is always appreciated!😊
Thanks

Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin

Parkhi Malhotra
Parkhi Malhotra

More by Parkhi Malhotra

View profile
    • Like