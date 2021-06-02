Novine Srbija - News app created for Serbian Market on both platforms.

Novine Srbija is a product of K7 Tech team. With the focus on bringing quality information and value to each of the users, this app was developed so it can be personalized to suit the users' needs. Since this is a go-to source of daily news, it was essential to making an intuitive user experience and user interface.

See more:

https://k7tech.agency/portfolio/novine-srbija

Behance:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/120668039/Novine-SrbijaNews-App