Kyle Blackman

True Fit Logo Treatment

Kyle Blackman
Kyle Blackman
  • Save
True Fit Logo Treatment typography vintage tattoo texture
Download color palette

Sneak peak of a website I'm doing for a San Diego tattoo artist. Everything was created from scratch.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2011
Kyle Blackman
Kyle Blackman

More by Kyle Blackman

View profile
    • Like