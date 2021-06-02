Zeeshan Ahmed

CORPORATE LOGO DESIGN

Zeeshan Ahmed
Zeeshan Ahmed
  • Save
CORPORATE LOGO DESIGN
Download color palette

Completed project for business, and client is very satisfied and give me permission to share to on Dribble, well while making this logo experience was amazing.

Zeeshan Ahmed
Zeeshan Ahmed

More by Zeeshan Ahmed

View profile
    • Like