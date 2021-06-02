Koichi Watanabe

DailyUI 046 | Invoice

Koichi Watanabe
Koichi Watanabe
  • Save
DailyUI 046 | Invoice
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers.
This is the design of my daily UI.
Hope you like this.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Koichi Watanabe
Koichi Watanabe

More by Koichi Watanabe

View profile
    • Like