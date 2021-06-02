Jayaprakashan

I have designed this Application Exclusive for the Petlovers and pet owners, so that now It is easy for them to scroll through the feeds and as well as can make conversations with pet owners and experts,find local veterinary ,can easily leave the pets to nearby foster care and go for vacation,and post a Missing alert, Get Vaccination Alert,and also can find a perfect match for their pets.
UX Design process
Idea
Research
Mind mapping
Site mapping
Low fidelity wireframes
High fidelity wireframes
User testing

Jun 2, 2021
