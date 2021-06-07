E-commerce Automation Illustration

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello everyone,
Creatopy talks about e-commerce automation in
this blog article, sharing very useful information as well as effective business tools on how to be more effective and successful. This is an illustration I came up with for this topic, using Adobe Photoshop for sketching and Adobe Illustrator for coloring. I wanted to share the many sides of e-commerce automation and how this can be beneficial for any business.
Hope you like it, if you do feel free to hit "Like" ❤
Thank you for watching!