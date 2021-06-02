Baas Concepts & Design

SOOZ Amsterdam Window Stickers

Baas Concepts & Design
Baas Concepts & Design
  • Save
SOOZ Amsterdam Window Stickers
Download color palette

SOOZ Amsterdam is an organisation that stimulates neighbourhoods to take care of each other and more importantly the less unfortunate ones. 🌸 I was asked to design window stickers for one of their locations. Each sticker shows a conversation that presents the room behind it. 🪟 I have worked on this while in paid employment.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Baas Concepts & Design
Baas Concepts & Design

More by Baas Concepts & Design

View profile
    • Like