rajib laskar

Food Delivery landing page

rajib laskar
rajib laskar
  • Save
Food Delivery landing page branding food web design food delivery desgine food app design food app website template food app ui food delivery landing page food delivery website food delivery service food delivery application food delivery app ux typography landing page ui food app
Download color palette

Hi Friends !
This is a Food Delivery landing page concept for Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Contract : laskarrajib723@gmail.com

Thanks !!!

rajib laskar
rajib laskar

More by rajib laskar

View profile
    • Like