Art Aasom

Pixie King

Art Aasom
Art Aasom
  • Save
Pixie King crypto art modern king 3dmodel 3dartwork 3dart nftart nft artwork codeart boy character boy illustration design vector illustration king king logo pixel king pixel pixel artist pixelart
Pixie King crypto art modern king 3dmodel 3dartwork 3dart nftart nft artwork codeart boy character boy illustration design vector illustration king king logo pixel king pixel pixel artist pixelart
Pixie King crypto art modern king 3dmodel 3dartwork 3dart nftart nft artwork codeart boy character boy illustration design vector illustration king king logo pixel king pixel pixel artist pixelart
Download color palette
  1. pixel king 3d.png
  2. pixel king 3d 2.png
  3. pixel king.png

Hello Dribbblers!❤
See our king in a modern world attire. Kings' can now wear pants with our creativity.

We're here with a pixel art character illustration! Secret! Pixel art created with no coding😉

Our pixie king is now an nft asset for sale! Do check out!
https://opensea.io/assets/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/12784585781180825375902949219216037143668233331491817374495362284827436908545

View the King's Queen here at https://opensea.io/assets/0xd07dc4262bcdbf85190c01c996b4c06a461d2430/584379

This is a product of artaasom.com

Art Aasom
Art Aasom
UX for the apps that thrive

More by Art Aasom

View profile
    • Like