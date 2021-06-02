Hello Dribbblers!❤

See our king in a modern world attire. Kings' can now wear pants with our creativity.

We're here with a pixel art character illustration! Secret! Pixel art created with no coding😉

Our pixie king is now an nft asset for sale! Do check out!

https://opensea.io/assets/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/12784585781180825375902949219216037143668233331491817374495362284827436908545

View the King's Queen here at https://opensea.io/assets/0xd07dc4262bcdbf85190c01c996b4c06a461d2430/584379

