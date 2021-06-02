Kevin Craft

Cremelo Coffee Brand Design 1

Cremelo Coffee Brand Design 1 black coffee shop logo coffee shop coffee brand identity logo design identity typography logo type seal mark logo icon graphic design geometric design branding brand
Don't sleep on Canva or new tech in general! I've been using it to create some new layouts for Dribbble and it makes it so fast and easy. This one took me no time at all for my Cremelo Coffee project. It's great for social content. I've also gotten in the habit of downloading new creative mockups from Envato to help make my brand identities come to life.

I work with brands to create inspiring logo design systems.
