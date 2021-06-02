Daniyal Pirzada

Akayla Script

Akayla Script is a beautiful, genuine calligraphy typeface. It is swashy, yet crafty, which contributes to giving any project a personal touch. With multiple stylistic and swash alternates, this font is subject to great variety.

The family comes in a regular style, and with a bonus Deco style with more swashy and decorative letters.

It contains ligatures, and has support for all Latin based European languages.

https://crmrkt.com/1zyk12

