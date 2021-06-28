LLT Group

Mauser :: Sustainability Brochure Cover

LLT Group
LLT Group
Hire Us
  • Save
Mauser :: Sustainability Brochure Cover environment b2b transportation industrial industry sustainability print brochure stationery packaging graphic design branding brand
Download color palette

We leaned heavily into the fresh, vibrant color palette for our industrial client when creating our design for this sustainability-focused brochure. The 45° angles and overlapping panels of their logomark also served as inspiration for the photo collage on the cover and graphic styles found throughout the brochure.

Looking to take your brand to the next level? We would love to hear from you. Email us at hello@llt-group.com

Website | Instagram

LLT Group
LLT Group
Together we do great things.
Hire Us

More by LLT Group

View profile
    • Like