Cooking Themed Slot machine Background

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The game background is designed as if visitors from the restaurant are watching the kitchen.
⠀
Light is invited in the foreground, and the kitchen, on the contrary, is brightly lit. You can see how the cooks work around the tables.
A fire burns brightly on the stove, and the cook mixes the contents of the pan with dexterous movements. One gets the feeling that we are touching a secret, and this secret is the creation of the best restaurant dishes.
You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/mister-chef/
#Chef #Chefslot #Chefthemed #gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines