Cooking Themed Slot machine Background

The game background is designed as if visitors from the restaurant are watching the kitchen.

⠀

Light is invited in the foreground, and the kitchen, on the contrary, is brightly lit. You can see how the cooks work around the tables.

A fire burns brightly on the stove, and the cook mixes the contents of the pan with dexterous movements. One gets the feeling that we are touching a secret, and this secret is the creation of the best restaurant dishes.

⁠

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/mister-chef/

⁠

#Chef #Chefslot #Chefthemed #gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines