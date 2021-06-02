artforgame

Cooking Themed Slot machine Background

The game background is designed as if visitors from the restaurant are watching the kitchen.

Light is invited in the foreground, and the kitchen, on the contrary, is brightly lit. You can see how the cooks work around the tables.

A fire burns brightly on the stove, and the cook mixes the contents of the pan with dexterous movements. One gets the feeling that we are touching a secret, and this secret is the creation of the best restaurant dishes.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/mister-chef/

