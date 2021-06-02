Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Bellino is a well-crafted script typeface. Drawn by Måns Grebäck during 2018, this high-quality font has beautiful letter shapes and swashy capitals.
Use one or more underscores after any word to underline. Example: Bellino___
The font contains stylistic, initial and final alternates, as well as ligatures. It also has extensive language support.
GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/3WeGP9