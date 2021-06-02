Bellino is a well-crafted script typeface. Drawn by Måns Grebäck during 2018, this high-quality font has beautiful letter shapes and swashy capitals.

Use one or more underscores after any word to underline. Example: Bellino___

The font contains stylistic, initial and final alternates, as well as ligatures. It also has extensive language support.

