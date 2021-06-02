Trending designs to inspire you
Fondy Script is a hand-drawn brush typeface, created by Måns Grebäck during 2018. It is a bold, sporty font in high quality, with soft and rounded characteristics.
The font support hundreds of languages and contains contextual and stylistic alternates.
