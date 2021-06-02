Mediapark

Stumbras Vodka

Mediapark
Mediapark
Hire Us
  • Save
Stumbras Vodka art direction concept ui design
Stumbras Vodka art direction concept ui design
Stumbras Vodka art direction concept ui design
Stumbras Vodka art direction concept ui design
Download color palette
  1. Desktop-3.png
  2. Desktop-1.png
  3. Desktop.png
  4. Desktop-2.png

Established in 1906, Stumbras is one of the oldest spirits manufacturers in the Baltic States. A new way to show something old and solid, modern aesthetics and visually appealing storytelling.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Mediapark
Mediapark
We design and build digital.
Hire Us

More by Mediapark

View profile
    • Like