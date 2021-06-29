Gobbles :: Crewneck

These apparel graphics for the 2020 Gobbles’ Free Range 5K were created to be simple, humorous, and wearable. The Thanksgiving- and avian-themed wordplay paired nicely with clean imagery and color palettes to created branded apparel items that runners could enjoy from the race track to the recliner.

