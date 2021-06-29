Mathew Seibert
Gobbles :: Crewneck

Gobbles :: Crewneck logo nap gravy thanksgiving clouds hoodie bird merch design branding apparel vector illustration
These apparel graphics for the 2020 Gobbles’ Free Range 5K were created to be simple, humorous, and wearable. The Thanksgiving- and avian-themed wordplay paired nicely with clean imagery and color palettes to created branded apparel items that runners could enjoy from the race track to the recliner.

