Gobbles :: Hoodie

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Created for a virtual 5k race, this hoodie was designed to turn heads and wear well for runners everywhere looking to exercise their passion. Given turkeys aren’t typically known for their flight capabilities, the humorous “flightless crew” concept inspires a smile and introduces the characters in a fun and memorable way!
—
Need help doing great things? We would love to hear about your needs. Email us at hello@llt-group.com
Website | Instagram