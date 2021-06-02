Chandrasekhar Sah

How Is Shopify Akeneo Connector Beneficial for Business?

Chandrasekhar Sah
Chandrasekhar Sah
  • Save
How Is Shopify Akeneo Connector Beneficial for Business? shopify
Download color palette

Akeneo is the numerous extensively applied Product Information Management (PIM) to efficiently store and maintain lots of products correctly and orderly. The Shopify Akeneo Connector empowers merchants to build and transfer entire product data to Shopify as well as immediately connect them with other shopping channels like eBay, Amazon, social commerce platforms like Facebook and Instagram, and Google Shopping can sync too.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Chandrasekhar Sah
Chandrasekhar Sah

More by Chandrasekhar Sah

View profile
    • Like