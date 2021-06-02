Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daniyal Pirzada

Aveline Script

Daniyal Pirzada
Daniyal Pirzada
animation branding illustrator ux graphic design vector minimal logo illustration typography
Aveline Script is hand written fonts set . Very cool for logos, name tag, handwritten quotes, product packaging, merchandise, social media & greeting cards. And very easy to make design t-shirts and other products. Very save time in making the design of a product. It contains a full set of lower & uppercase letters, a large range of punctuation, numerals, and multilingual support.

https://crmrkt.com/RKRzp8

Daniyal Pirzada
Daniyal Pirzada

