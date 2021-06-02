Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Friends, see what I have prepared for you😉
The new illustration is dedicated to those who love outdoor activities, travel, look at the starry sky and just spend time in nature. Can you easily find the constellation Ursa Major in the starry sky?
Like it ❤️ if you like it and do not forget to follow so as not to miss new illustrations.
Until next time ☺️
↓ Follow me at ↓
Instagram | Behance | Patreon | OpenSea