Oreo Ad Campaign

Oreo Ad Campaign marketing campaign marketing minimal branding illustration design
Oreo love to describe to associate their products with milk. They portray Oreo Biscuits to be the best accompaniments to milk. It is a good marketing strategy that has worked in their favor and their reach globally signifies the beauty in specificity and brand relatability. The story you share with your target audience is what creates brand loyalty and pushes sales.

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
