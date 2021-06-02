Lynup. CRM for concert agencies

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone!
This week we are in a hurry to show you a platform for concert agencies, allowing you to keep a record of concerts, control their schedule, movement and much more.
We were delighted to create this excellent, useful CRM system.