Sam's Famous Salsa :: Product Views

The product views created for the Sam’s Famous Salsa website aimed to visually display qualities of the salsa that are not necessarily obvious from merely looking at a photo, such as ingredients and nutrition facts.
We designed the page layout so that the salsa image would display in a fixed position while the information to the right scrolls, giving a layered, dynamic feel to the content.
Does your website need a facelift? We would love to hear about your needs. Email us at hello@llt-group.com
Website | Instagram