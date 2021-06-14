Kasia Ratulowska
LLT Group

Sam's Famous Salsa :: Product Views

Kasia Ratulowska
LLT Group
Kasia Ratulowska for LLT Group
Hire Us
  • Save
Sam's Famous Salsa :: Product Views onion tomato nutrition ui texture sketch green red orange fresh food ingredients product details product salsa ecommerce card style product design website web
Download color palette

The product views created for the Sam’s Famous Salsa website aimed to visually display qualities of the salsa that are not necessarily obvious from merely looking at a photo, such as ingredients and nutrition facts.

We designed the page layout so that the salsa image would display in a fixed position while the information to the right scrolls, giving a layered, dynamic feel to the content.

Does your website need a facelift? We would love to hear about your needs. Email us at hello@llt-group.com

Website | Instagram

LLT Group
LLT Group
Together we do great things.
Hire Us

More by LLT Group

View profile
    • Like