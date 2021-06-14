Sam's Famous Salsa :: Product Views

The product views created for the Sam’s Famous Salsa website aimed to visually display qualities of the salsa that are not necessarily obvious from merely looking at a photo, such as ingredients and nutrition facts.

We designed the page layout so that the salsa image would display in a fixed position while the information to the right scrolls, giving a layered, dynamic feel to the content.

