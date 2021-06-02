Durjoy Majumder

Cartoon portrait .

Durjoy Majumder
Durjoy Majumder
  • Save
Cartoon portrait . typography minimal flat illustrator animation icon design logo vector illustration
Download color palette

HI, This is Durjoy Majumder .Professional vector artist with a decent experience in this field .I have done a great deal of local work .Now I'm here to explore fiverr as your trusted vector artist . If you are looking for a professional vector /avatar artist then I'm looking forward to work with you. You will get amazing vector/cartoon portrait from your image probably in a best way ! Thanks for visiting my profile .

Durjoy Majumder
Durjoy Majumder

More by Durjoy Majumder

View profile
    • Like