Video KYC

Video KYC clean logo web branding graphic design design ux ui illustration app
FinTechs, NBFCs, banks and other financial institutions have been facing hurdles with regards to customer KYC owing to the high cost of customer acquisition and time involved in verifications leading to loss of customers. Video-based KYC and is witnessing a large-scale adoption. It is faster, hassle-free and eliminates the requirement of expensive biometric devices.

With RBI mandating Video KYC for onboarding, we partnered with a leading software company - Celusion - to envisage a simplified Video KYC journey designed for speed, ease and convenience.

The design goal was to reduce cognitive load and make it easy for the customers and agents to perform their actions at every step. We created components and symbols that are universally accepted and easily recognizable.

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
