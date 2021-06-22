LLT Group

Fanshark :: How it Works Iconography

With their unique value prop, it was essential that we clearly communicate the Fanshark process at key stages of the user journey. Using scrolling animations and custom iconography, a literal guide travels through the step-by-step process and provides opportunity for engagement and clarity into how Fanshark works and what fans can expect.

Website | Instagram

