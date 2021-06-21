Eric Small
LLT Group

2019 Race Day Shirt (Back) :: Hard Cider Run

Eric Small
LLT Group
Eric Small for LLT Group
Hire Us
  • Save
2019 Race Day Shirt (Back) :: Hard Cider Run clothing merchandise swag t-shirt shirt merch apple cider design branding apparel vector illustration
Download color palette

As it was created for a hard-cider-themed event, we felt like using a barrel with a tap handle to house the race name was a natural choice for this shirt design. The halftone textures, which were part of the aesthetic used in the other marketing materials for this race, serve to create a sense of depth within the illustration.

We made a conscious effort to incorporate the shirt color (blue) in order to help tie the design to the garment better, and also to break up large sections of ink coverage.

Need help doing great things? We would love to hear about your needs. Email us at hello@llt-group.com

Website | Instagram

LLT Group
LLT Group
Together we do great things.
Hire Us

More by LLT Group

View profile
    • Like