2019 Race Day Shirt (Back) :: Hard Cider Run

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
As it was created for a hard-cider-themed event, we felt like using a barrel with a tap handle to house the race name was a natural choice for this shirt design. The halftone textures, which were part of the aesthetic used in the other marketing materials for this race, serve to create a sense of depth within the illustration.
We made a conscious effort to incorporate the shirt color (blue) in order to help tie the design to the garment better, and also to break up large sections of ink coverage.
—
Need help doing great things? We would love to hear about your needs. Email us at hello@llt-group.com
Website | Instagram