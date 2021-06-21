2019 Race Day Shirt (Back) :: Hard Cider Run

As it was created for a hard-cider-themed event, we felt like using a barrel with a tap handle to house the race name was a natural choice for this shirt design. The halftone textures, which were part of the aesthetic used in the other marketing materials for this race, serve to create a sense of depth within the illustration.

We made a conscious effort to incorporate the shirt color (blue) in order to help tie the design to the garment better, and also to break up large sections of ink coverage.

—

Need help doing great things? We would love to hear about your needs. Email us at hello@llt-group.com

Website | Instagram