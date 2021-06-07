Gourdy's Pumpkin Run :: Logo

When our favorite fall-themed race series embarked on a rebrand and name change, they turned to us to develop a new identity that represents their evolution while retaining elements that are familiar to existing participants and fans.

The new logo places the focus on the titular pumpkin mascot, though the character’s design has been updated and refined. We created logo variations with and without Gourdy in order to provide flexibility for different uses.

—

Need help doing great things? We would love to hear about your needs. Email us at hello@llt-group.com

Website | Instagram