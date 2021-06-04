Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Natalie Kyrychenko
Fireart Studio

Beyond Health | A Meditation App

Natalie Kyrychenko
Fireart Studio
Natalie Kyrychenko for Fireart Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Beyond Health | A Meditation App minimal gradients calm illustrations meditation ios app design fireart studio ux ui fireart
Download color palette

Hi, Dribbbles🧘🏻‍♀️

I’m eager to present you my first shot here in collaboration with #fireartstudio. Naturally, it's dedicated to my passion – our wellbeing and the ability to live a fulfilling and healthy life.

Please enjoy the calm and soft interface of a meditation app – Beyond Health. Let me know what you think of it by pressing heart and leaving your feedback❤️

Follow us on Twitter & Facebook & Instagram
You're always welcome to visit our amazing Blog

Fireart Studio
Fireart Studio
Hire Us

More by Fireart Studio

View profile
    • Like