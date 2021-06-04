Beyond Health | A Meditation App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi, Dribbbles🧘🏻♀️
I’m eager to present you my first shot here in collaboration with #fireartstudio. Naturally, it's dedicated to my passion – our wellbeing and the ability to live a fulfilling and healthy life.
Please enjoy the calm and soft interface of a meditation app – Beyond Health. Let me know what you think of it by pressing heart and leaving your feedback❤️
