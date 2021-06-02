Vaishnavi Patel

day 9 - music player

Vaishnavi Patel
Vaishnavi Patel
  • Save
day 9 - music player logo dailui dailyui 006 design motion graphics graphic design animation daily 100 challenge claymockup 3d 3d art uiux illustration uiinspiration day9 ui ux daily ui figma dailyui
Download color palette

Hey Guys ,i am againhere with a new set of design that might catch your eye .
Do Like it ! share it with your friends :)
Happy Designing :)

Vaishnavi Patel
Vaishnavi Patel

More by Vaishnavi Patel

View profile
    • Like