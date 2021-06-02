Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kyle Anthony Miller
Brass Hands

Product Icons

Kyle Anthony Miller
Brass Hands
Kyle Anthony Miller for Brass Hands
Product Icons iconography brand guide landing page website icons icon brand brand identity illustration branding consumer
All of our brand projects are including custom icon sets these days. Having fun building out this 100+ icon library for our clients. More on this soon!

Does your startup need a brand uplift? Let's talk!
👉Please email me at kyle@brasshands.com to discuss your brand.

Brass Hands
Brass Hands
Studio led by @kyleanthonymiller
