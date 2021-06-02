Employment Equity logo

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Employment Equity Coalition logo stands for inclusivity and collaboration. It symbolizes the different fabrics of society coming together. The combined elements create simple geometric shapes and represent building blocks, pointing towards an inclusive and better future.

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
