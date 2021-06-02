NirArt

POS app

NirArt
NirArt
  • Save
POS app point of sale creative branding app store ux ui app design
Download color palette

A point of sale that can be installed on any tablet and allows sales, business management, inventory management and more ...
The application fully interfaces with your computer system.
I would love to know what you think

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
NirArt
NirArt

More by NirArt

View profile
    • Like