Mokriya 2019 Q2 Design Newsletter — Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Header illustration for Mokriya's quarterly Newsletter, from back in 2019.
—
We are Nagarro
Digital Product Engineering company that is scaling design in a big way! We build products and experiences that inspire, excite, and delight. We work at scale — across all devices and digital mediums, and our people exist everywhere in the world (in 26 countries, to be exact).
We’re hiring — check our open positions here.
Stay tuned and visit our profile or Nagarro.com for more updates!
Follow Nagarro:
LinkedIn · Instagram · Twitter · YouTube · Facebook