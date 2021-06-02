Caboodle dingbat typeface

Trending designs to inspire you
With over 380 glyph characters, this little gem will speed up your workflow and make a great addition to your design resources! Caboodle has 7 different styles with masses of items all lovingly created for that authentic hand drawn look.
I could list all the goodies, but the preview slides do a better job :) So be sure to click on any preview to enlarge and scroll down.
I've included reference sheets for the 386 characters and some help files to get you started.
