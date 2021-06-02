Trending designs to inspire you
It’s my 2 year anniversary of self employment this week. Power to my fellow freelancers out there and anyone else looking to make the leap. It took me a year to actually prepare, save and gain the courage to quit my job, it was that hard of a decision. Thinking back on it now is so wild, seeing how hesitant I was when it was clearly what I needed and wanted. Punch bosses not clocks!
PS. please don’t actually punch your boss or physically harm another person. Also, don’t just quit your job or think you need to just because I did!