TypeFactory Co

Delik – Arabic Font

TypeFactory Co
TypeFactory Co
  • Save
Delik – Arabic Font menu luxurious logotype letters islamic islam ied headings food elegant display desert certificate book ballanced awesome arabic arabian nights apparel
Download color palette

Delik is an interesting display font inspired by the style and feel of Arabic.
This font is suitable for branding logos, Islamic themes, Ramadhan themes, and any other projects you can think of.

Full Version Download Here :

https://typefactory.co/product/delik-arabic-font/

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/delik/ref/501262/

TypeFactory Co
TypeFactory Co

More by TypeFactory Co

View profile
    • Like