Delik is an interesting display font inspired by the style and feel of Arabic.
This font is suitable for branding logos, Islamic themes, Ramadhan themes, and any other projects you can think of.
Full Version Download Here :
https://typefactory.co/product/delik-arabic-font/
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/delik/ref/501262/