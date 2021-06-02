Heap SAAS Guide

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Our client Heap keeps turning out great content and we love collaborating to make these pieces visually interesting and digestible for the reader.

In this guide, you’ll learn all about Conversion Rate Optimization for SaaS: what it is, what it’s good for, and – most importantly – how to do it right.

Check out the full guide here. https://heap.io/resources/ebooks-whitepapers/saas-cro-guide

