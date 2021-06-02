David Salmon

Daily UI - #047 - Activity Feed

Daily UI - #047 - Activity Feed
I took the Activity Feed challenge literally.

Font is Helvetica Neue.

Thanks to Alexander Redl and Unsplash for the background photo (https://unsplash.com/photos/d3bYmnZ0ank).

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
