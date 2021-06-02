Andreas Pedersen

Familiar Feel

Andreas Pedersen
Andreas Pedersen
  • Save
Familiar Feel pantone neon logotype wondrous brewing co double india pale ale logo graphic design handlettering lettering type brand identity beer label beer art beer branding illustrator branding illustration typography
Download color palette

Familiar Feel - Another label for Wondrous Brewing Co. Continuing the color strategy of using Pantone Neons to spice up the labels with some eye-catching highlights. See more here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/COnmyDLlRS_/

Andreas Pedersen
Andreas Pedersen

More by Andreas Pedersen

View profile
    • Like