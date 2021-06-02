Anton Milyaev

Animated logo opening for an online shop (e-bike)

Anton Milyaev
Anton Milyaev
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette
  1. logo opening.mp4
  2. Untitled 17-2.mp4

Animated logo opening for an online shop of accessories and parts for bicycles and e-bike

Let me know your thoughts!
Available for crafting your ideas.
Hire me - to.milyaev.co@gmail.com

Thanks 😊

Db907f4544f988841baf8d704838a4b3
Rebound of
Logo concept for shop of accessories and parts for bicycles
By Anton Milyaev
Anton Milyaev
Anton Milyaev
Logo / Branding & Product & UX/UI designer 🙈🔥
Hire Me

More by Anton Milyaev

View profile
    • Like