Darren Maen
efir media

World’s first blockchain-backed fantasy sports platform

Darren Maen
efir media
Darren Maen for efir media
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Client
MyDFS is a blockchain-based, daily fantasy sports (DFS) solution that connects sports fans around the world with a transparent and easy-to-use platform suitable for players and investors. They bring the disruptive potential of blockchain, smart contracts and Ethereum-based cryptocurrency tokens to the growing $18b+ fantasy sports market.
Challenge
MyDFS wanted to revolutionise the industry with modern technology and bring fantasy into the future. They came to us needing a transparent and intuitive app design that also solved the common transactional, legal and UX challenges the industry faces.

Hit the link to dive into: Full Case

We stand by for New Projects:  info@efirmedia.com

Efir Media | Behance | Facebook | Instagram

efir media
efir media
Building brands that cut through the noise
Hire Us

More by efir media

View profile
    • Like