UX/UI design for blockchain-backed fantasy sports platform

Client

MyDFS is a blockchain-based, daily fantasy sports (DFS) solution that connects sports fans around the world with a transparent and easy-to-use platform suitable for players and investors. They bring the disruptive potential of blockchain, smart contracts and Ethereum-based cryptocurrency tokens to the growing $18b+ fantasy sports market.

Challenge

MyDFS wanted to revolutionise the industry with modern technology and bring fantasy into the future. They came to us needing a transparent and intuitive app design that also solved the common transactional, legal and UX challenges the industry faces.

Hit the link to dive into: Full Case

We stand by for New Projects: info@efirmedia.com

Efir Media | Behance | Facebook | Instagram