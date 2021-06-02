Falls Point Bar

Trending designs to inspire you
Concept: Cardinal Directions The icon is a combination of two elements commonly associated with the outdoors: a compass—represented by the diamond enclosure that points N, E, S, W, there to help guide your adventurous journey whether it be in the park nearby or a culinary journey at the bar or grill. The leaves around it representing the lush forests nearby the restaurant and bar.